Forecast

Temps will heat up to around record levels for Tuesday as we hit 103. The record is 103 that was set in 2010. A good amount of sunshine will be available to enjoy with only a 10% of an isolated thunderstorm.

Temps will hang out around 100 the rest of the week with a 10-20% of storms.

For the latest forecast and Doppler radar: http://www.kvia.com/weather

