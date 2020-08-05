A record hit today

Forecast

El Paso reached 104 today setting a new record high for this date. The old record was 103.

More heat tomorrow as we will reach 102 - should just be shy of the record of 103. There will once again be a chance for a few showers and storms later in the day and at night.

Expect temps to stay around 100 through Friday and then a small dip for the weekend with highs both Saturday and Sunday in the mid and upper 90's.

