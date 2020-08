Forecast

The ABC-7 First Alert continues for dangerous heat this week. We typically see the triple-digits end on August 2nd but this week will be filled with record temperatures.

A record-high was set yesterday in El Paso climbing to 106 degrees. The record was 105 in 1993.

The heatwave persists through the weekend although the temperatures will cool down a few degrees. There will be just a slight chance for storms each afternoon.