Forecast

We broke a record today hitting 107 surpassing the now old record of 102 set in 2016. This is the second warmest high on record for the month. The hottest hit El Paso in 1980 with 108.

I expect another record high tomorrow as we are forecasting 105 and the record is 102.

We should see a little cooler temps later in the week with highs in the upper 90's - big cool down, I know.

