Forecast

We continue the trend of record setting heat with a high of 107 today. This is the fifth record high temp in a row. We will be close to hitting another record high tomorrow as I am forecasting 103 - the record is 104.

Temps will continue to cool Sunday and most of next week with temps falling to the upper 90's and a slight chance for rain and a few storms.

For the latest forecast and Doppler radar: www.kvia.com/weather