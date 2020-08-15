ABC-7 First Alert: Possibly shattering another record today

Forecast

El Paso, Texas- High pressure will keep temperatures dangerously hot across the Borderland, for another day with near record highs expected again today.

El Paso: High 105 (Record to beat 104 set in 2002)

Las Cruces: High 102 (Record to beat 102 set in 1990)

Our Heat Advisory has been extended until 9 P.M. tonight. What that means is that temps will be hot enough to cause any heat related illnesses.

Make sure you are staying hydrated, stay in an air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

Some good news! That high pressure system is headed west, so expect a "slight cool down" tomorrow and as we head into next week with increased storm chances.

