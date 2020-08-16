StormTRACK Weather: Triple Digits are back, but a slight cool down for the start of your work week

Forecast

El Paso, Texas- High pressure has headed west and easing away from the Borderland. This will mean a slight drop of a few degrees in the excessively hot temperatures across the region.

However temperatures will continue to be well above seasonal averages, and some lowland locations may still reach 100 degrees in the afternoon hours.

We keep some moderate moisture in place also, so another round of hit and miss afternoon and evening storms across the region.

Temps cool down slightly for the start of your work week.

