Forecast

We tied a record today - hitting 103 which was also hit in 2007. This is our 48th triple of the year so far and now puts us in 6th place all time for triples in a year.

I also expect a record tomorrow high tomorrow of 104 and then perhaps cooling a bit around 100 for both Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances will be around 10%.

