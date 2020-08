Forecast

It's been hot with now 49 triple digit days so far this year - a very hot summer. The high today was 102 - the record was 104. I expect more triples this weekend with a potential record high tomorrow.

Temps should begin to cool a little next week with highs in the mid and upper 90's and only a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm.

For the latest forecast and Doppler radar: www.kvia.com/weather