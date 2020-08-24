StormTRACK Weather: A break from the triples to start your week

Forecast

El Paso, Texas- After a hot weekend, we finally begin to see slight relief from the triple digit temperatures for the first half of the work week.

Tonight we will see a slight chance for an isolated storm to develop, with overnight lows in the mid 60s for Doña Ana county and lower 70s for El Paso County.

Still staying above average, for Tuesday and Wednesday, before the triples return by Thursday.

With wildfires burning all across the southwest, much of that smoke has been trapped in the Borderland. Tonight an east to southeast flow of winds will begin to push some of the smoke west. So expect a tad bit less haze in the skies tomorrow morning.

Last night, thunderstorms rumbled through Las Cruces and produced a microburst. A microburst is a localized column of sinking air within a thunderstorm and is usually less than or equal to 2.5 miles in diameter. Microbursts can cause extensive damage at the surface, and in some instances, can be life-threatening.

Rain accumulations in North Las Cruces ranged from .5 inch to .8 inches of rain.