StormTRACK Weather: Record breaking heat for your Friday

Forecast

El Paso, Texas- We broke another record for El Paso. The mercury hit 104 degrees this afternoon, shattering the old record of 102 set in 1994.

We have tied another record as well. As of today, we have seen 19 days of triples, tying the old record set last year. Triple digit temperatures are still in the forecast, so we can definitely shatter another record and become the hottest August on record.

Storm chances return to the forecast at a 10% chance. Cooler weather is on the way starting Monday, but still running above average.