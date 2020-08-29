StormTRACK Weather: Two records in jeopardy today

Forecast

El Paso, Texas- Expect another scorcher this afternoon, as temps climb to the triple digits yet again. The forecast calls for us to hit another triple which means this will be the hottest August on record. 103 is the expected high, setting the stage for us to shatter the old record of 102 set in 1962.

Isolated storm chances are also in the forecast later this evening and into the overnight hours.

If you are one of the few lucky fans in attendance to Locomotives' game, here's your forecast. Temps holding strong in the 90s with storm chances increasing to 20% by 9 P.M. If you don't feel comfortable heading out to the game, but want to watch the match. You can catch it on our sister station, the El Paso Las Cruces CW.