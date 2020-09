Forecast

Temps will increase across the area the next several days getting close to 100 degrees Thursday. Rain chances will be very limited with most areas staying dry.

Watching a significant cold front next week that will likely bring the first big cool down to the area by midweek. Perhaps temps in the low 80's by Wednesday!

