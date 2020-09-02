Another triple possible tomorrow!

Forecast

We could tie for 3rd place for the most triple digit days over the summer tomorrow (Thursday). I'm expecting 99 degrees so it will be close. The record is 101 set back in 2011.

Temps will stay in the upper 90's for Friday and mid 90's for the weekend. The good news is that next week Tuesday and Wednesday a potent cold front will arrive from the east and cool us down. We could see temps dip in the 70's for highs Wednesday with some wind. Stay tuned!

