Another record day

Forecast

Temperature hit 101 today, tying a record that was also hit in 2011. This is the 55th day of triples so far this year and our 12th record high temp since May. It's pretty unusual to hit triples in the month of September but it's 2020!

We should be just below 100 tomorrow (98) but still hot and well above the average for this time of year (91 avg. high).

Cool down arrives next week behind a cold front Tuesday. Highs in the 70's behind the front Wednesday.

For the latest forecast and Doppler radar: www.kvia.com/weather

