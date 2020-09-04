ABC-7 First Alert: Cold front next week – big changes

Forecast

It will be hot over the weekend with temps in the upper 90's - near 100. Lots of sunshine with just some clouds here and there. The nice weather will last through Labor Day and most of Tuesday.

A cold front arrives late Tuesday from the N/NE ushering the coldest air of the season along with gusty west side winds upwards of 45 mph. Temps will drop in the upper 60's and low 70's for highs Wednesday with a chance for storms.

For the latest forecast and Doppler radar: www.kvia.com/weather

To follow Doppler Dave on twitter: @Dopplerdaves