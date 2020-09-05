ABC-7 First Alert: Major changes await after Labor Day

Forecast

El Paso, Texas- Your Labor Day forecast is going to be hot and sunny, so enjoy it while it lasts. A strong cold front will work its way into the Borderland bringing us a blast of cold air, wind and rain.

Today, temps will round out in the mid 90s for El Paso and lower 90s for Las Cruces. Low-end windy conditions are expected with wind gusts around 25-30 MPH.

UTEP FOOTBALL FORECAST

If you have plans on heading to the Sun Bowl to catch the UTEP Miners take on the Lumberjacks, this is your forecast. It will be warm and breezy with mostly clear skies tonight.

