ABC-7 First Alert: Cold front Tuesday night – colder, Windy, T-Showers

A potent cold front drives in form the N/NE Tuesday night bringing a taste of fall with colder air, windy conditions for the west side of town along with some thundershowers.

Some storms Tuesday night will bring some isolated spots of good rains - upward of 0.5" or more in parts of town by Wednesday. The winds will crank up to around 45 mph late Tuesday and early Wednesday. The bulk of the colder air will arrive Wednesday with high temps in the mid and upper 60's. The chance for rain will continue late Wednesday and Thursday.

