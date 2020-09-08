ABC-7 First Alert: Colder air arrives Wednesday behind cold front.

Forecast

Showers and storms developed well out ahead of our approaching cold front late tonight and overnight. The front will drastically cool us down to the upper 60's and low 70's for Wednesday with some lingering showers off and on throughout the day. Expect some strong east winds as the front arrives and behind it with gusts strongest on the west side at 40 mph.

Oh, by the way, we hit 100 today tying a record high. This is now our 57th triple of the year so far.

