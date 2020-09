Forecast

The high today only made it to 65 degrees - a far cry from that record high of 100 that we hit Tuesday. Another chilly start Thursday but temps should climb to the upper 60's and low 70's by the afternoon. There will be just a slight chance for rain at 10%.

Temps will hit the low to mid 80's by Friday and the weekend.

