Forecast

Temps will drop to the upper 40's and low 50's Friday morning under mainly clear skies. Expect more sunshine tomorrow with highs climbing to the upper 70's and low 80's with an easterly wind.

The weekend looks pretty good with sun and temps in the mid 80's.

