Rain hits parts of town

Forecast

Doppler radar estimates show just below 0.5" or rain in central El Paso today - some good news for our dry and hot summer. The rain will be short lived as we begin to dry out this week. Expect our temps to stay in the mid and upper 80's.

A mix of sun and clouds along with some smoke from the western fires will be part of our forecast the next several days.

