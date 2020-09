Forecast

We should be able to heat up a bit tomorrow - highs in the mid and upper 80's. There will still be some smoke hanging around from the western fires so we won't have those crystal clear blue skies that we can see this time of year.

Temps will continue to be in the mid and upper 80's through the rest of this week.

For the latest forecast and Doppler radar: www.kvia.com/weather

To follow Doppler Dave on twitter: @Dopplerdaves