Forecast

A decent amount of sunshine along with some haze from the fires out west will be with us this weekend. Temps will climb in the mid and upper 80's. Expect some E/SE winds Saturday with gusts around 30 mph for the West side. There will be a slight chance for some rain later next week but right now only a 10%.

For the latest forecast and Doppler radar: www.kvia.com/weather

To follow Doppler Dave on twitter: @Dopplerdaves