Forecast

Temps will be in record territory the next several days - close enough to perhaps our 4th triple digit of the year if we can hit it. The record number of triples is 4 for the month of September and so far we have 3.

Get ready for a cold front next Monday which will drop our high temps to the upper 70's and low 80's.

