ABC-7 First Alert: Major changes beginning tonight

Forecast

El Paso, Texas-- Starting tonight, the passage of a strong cold front pushes into the Borderland. The main impact from this front will be the strong winds and blowing dust. Hudspeth, El Paso, and southern Otero Counties

where a Wind Advisory has been issued for the likelihood of wind

gusts up to 50 MPH.

Western slopes of the Franklin, Organ, and Hueco Mountains will see even stronger winds, which includes west El Paso and far eastern Las Cruces.

So a high wind warning is not out of the question. The StormTRACK weather team will be keeping a close eye on our latest weather models to update you on air and online.

This front will also blast us with cold air. Expect a 20 degree drop temperatures for afternoon highs for much of the Borderland.

Today, we will stay above average and possibly tie some record highs. So enjoy the summer like temps and abundant sunshine, before the cold air arrives.

El Paso: High 96

Las Cruces: High 93