Forecast

Temps will hover around 90 degrees with lots of sunshine. Rain chances are not in the forecast.

The monsoon ended (June 15 - September 30) with well below average rainfall. It does not look good for the month of October for seeing much rain as well. Temperatures for the month are looking to continue the trend of above normal highs.

