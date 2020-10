Forecast

Temps will stay in the low to mid 90's for the next several days - close to record highs. These temps will stay this way until late in the weekend when a cold front arrives Sunday.

The cold front will kick the winds up to around 45 mph potentially (peak gusts on the east side of town) and cool us down to the 70's by Monday.

