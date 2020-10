Forecast

It will be hot yet the next several days with records forecast Friday and Saturday. Temps will be in the low and mid 90's. Lots of sunshine with some light smoke/haze from the region fires.

A weak cold front looks to visit early Monday to cool us down to near normal also kicking up some winds. Gusts will likely stay below 40 mph.

