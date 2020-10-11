StormTRACK Weather: Breezy west winds and above average temps

Forecast

El Paso, Texas-- More warm and dry weather is expected for the next several days. Westerly winds will be on the increase once again today for both Las Cruces and El Paso.

Las Cruces is expected to see stronger wind speeds around 25-30 MPH gusts.

El Paso in the 20-25 MPH peak wind gust category.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s lower 90s.

A weak cold front arrives on Thursday, with an uptick in east winds. Western facing slopes of our area mountains will see the strongest of the wind guts. Still monitoring how strong the front will be, but the front could potentially bring seasonal average high temps.