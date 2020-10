Forecast

Hit 95 for a record high today breaking the old record of 92. This is also the hottest day this late in the season. But, get ready for a little cooler air the next couple of days.

A cold front will arrive Thursday dropping our highs a little - low to mid 80's and then a bit cooler Friday in the mid and upper 70's. Winds will be up a tad for the westside of town with gusts around 35 mph.