StormTRACK Weather: Above average temps for the next several day before a big cool down

Forecast

El Paso, Texas-- EL Paso topped off at 89 degrees this afternoon, tying our old record of 89 set in 1889. We will see much of the same tomorrow, near record highs and sunny skies.

Temps will stay above average through the weekend.

Looking beyond, a massive cold front cold front will bring us a taste of winter next week. Highs possibly in the 50s by next Wednesday. Winds will be on the increase and rain chances possible.