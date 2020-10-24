ABC-7 First Alert: Big changes to come after a warm weekend

Forecast

El Paso, Texas-- Above average temperatures are expected throughout the weekend and enjoy them while they last. A cold front will bring major changes after this weekend that is the reason we have issued a first alert.

Temps will climb to the lower to mid 80s across many regions. Clouds will increase as we through Saturday.

The front will bring in much cooler temperatures, increase our wind speeds and finally allow us to potentially see rain chances.

Higher elevations could even see wintry mix.