ABC-7 First Alert: Winds crank up as our winter storm approaches

Forecast

El Paso, Texas-- One more day of warm temperatures before we see a drop in temperatures with the approach of the next storm system.

Today: High clouds will continue to move through the area leading to partly cloudy skies. Breezy to windy conditions are expected on Sunday, westerly winds with speeds between 15 to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph. The western slopes of area mountains may observe some stronger winds.

Monday through Tuesday: A strong cold front arriving Monday night will cause temperatures to plummet overnight into Tuesday morning. In addition, an approaching upper level system will allow for the development of wintry precipitation across southern New Mexico, with rain changing to snow overnight. Snowfall will continue through the daytime on Tuesday above 5,000 feet.