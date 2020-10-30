StormTrack Weather: Warm weather continues through Halloween

Forecast

Beautiful weather will continue today and tomorrow with warmer temperatures across the area.

The weather will get a little tricky this weekend as a backdoor cold front moves into the area Halloween night.

The forecast won't be spooky but it will be just right for fright as the cold front brings increased winds Sunday.

Anticipate wind gusts between 30 to 35 mph the winds will be strongest on the west side of town. Temperatures will cool a few degrees behind the cold front but the warmer temperatures return next week.