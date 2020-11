Forecast

It will get rather hot Thursday with temps hitting a record high of 84 degrees. The current record is 82. Temps should stay in the low to mid 80's Friday and Saturday and then cool down as we look ahead to early next week. Get ready for winds too over the weekend. Westerly gusts will hit around 40 mph Saturday through Monday with the strongest gusts on the east side of town. There will also be a slight chance for rain but only about 10%,