StormTRACK Weather: Windy Saturday expected for many areas

Forecast

El Paso, Texas- Tracking two storm systems expected to usher in big changes across the Borderland.

The first Pacific cold front will push in towards New Mexico, reaching the state Saturday evening. A few showers or thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon ahead of this front, mainly west of the Rio Grande Valley. The showers will spread eastward in the evening.

Southwest flow of winds will keep temperatures warm, possibly approaching record highs for some areas this afternoon.

Many areas will see winds really pick up. Southwestern New Mexico can expect wind gusts from 35-40 MPH.

El Paso will stay on the low-end windy category around 25-30 MPH.

Our next front arrives on Monday, bringing us even cooler air, but no precipitation chances are expected.