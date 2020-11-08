StormTRACK Weather: Gusty winds expected for your Sunday

Forecast

El Paso, Texas-- Gusty southwest winds will rock much of the Borderland today. With the strongest wind gusts expected to happen in the early afternoon.

Doña Ana County and much of southwestern New Mexico are under a Wind Advisory.

Sustained wind speeds are expected to be around 20-30 MPH and peak wind gusts around 40-50 MPH.

Keep in mind that gusty winds could potentially blow around unsecured

objects, such as outdoor patio furniture. Additionally, these strong winds will create areas of blowing dust with reductions in visibility possible. Make sure you drive with extra caution on the roadways and be careful when driving next to high-profile vehicles.

El Paso wind gusts will max at around 35-40 MPH.

Today's temperatures will be slightly cooler than yesterday, because of our first cold front. Our next system arrives Monday, cooling our temperatures by 5-10 degrees.