Forecast

El Paso hit 85 today blowing away the old record of 79 degrees. Another record high is forecast tomorrow with highs again in the low to mid 80's across the area. Lots of sunshine and light winds will be the weather story for your Friday.

The weekend looks nice too. Some high level clouds but temps will be around 80 Saturday with upper 60's and low 70's Sunday behind a weak cold front. Winds Sunday around 30 mph from the NE/E.