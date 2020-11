Forecast

Tied a record high today (Friday) of 82 degrees after hitting a record high Thursday of 85. High level clouds streaming across our skies tonight and will be with us over the weekend.

Temps for your Saturday will be just below the record hitting 81 - record is 83 degrees.

Cold front arrives Sunday kicking the winds up a bit to 30 mph gusts from the NE/E.

Thanksgiving looks good with a high of 72.