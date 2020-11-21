ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Near record highs expected for Saturday

Forecast

El Paso, Texas-- I think our two day streak of record highs will come to an end this afternoon, but still expected to come close to the record. A flow of high level clouds will continue to track into the Borderland, which will help shave off our afternoon high a few degrees.

El Paso: High of 80 (Record 83 set in 1897)

Las Cruces: High of 77 (Record 81 set in 1897)

Breezy southeast winds from 10-15 MPH are expected. Western facing slopes of the mountains will see gusts around 20-25 MPH.

Next cold front arrives early tomorrow, which will increase wind speeds and bring slight chance for rain showers to the Sacramento mountains. The lowlands will remain dry with cooler afternoon highs in the 70s.