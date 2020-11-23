Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Winds crank up Tuesday

ABC-7 First Alert for Tuesday - Prepare

More winds expected Tuesday but the gusts will be upwards of 45 mph out of the SW. I expect the strongest gusts will be during the 11am - 4 pm time frame. Those of you on the E/NE side of town should prepare to get the brunt of the wind. I also expect some blowing dust and sand.

Temps will be in the low 70's out ahead of the front then dip to the mid and upper 60's for Wednesday.

Thanksgiving looks good with temps in the low 70's.

