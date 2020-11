Forecast

Winds will continue to weaken tonight but the colder air will filter in with temps in the 30's and low 40's overnight.

Lots of sunshine Wednesday with temps in the mid and upper 60's - not much wind to worry about.

Thanksgiving Day looks nice with sunshine and a high of 71. Another cold front arrives Friday to cool us down again and pick up the winds a bit - gusts around 30 mph from the NE/E.