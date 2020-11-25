StormTRACK Weather: Chilly night ahead of a warm Thanksgiving

Forecast

El Paso, Texas-- Yesterday's front brought us much cooler air to start the day. However westerly winds brought warmer afternoon highs today, so expect much of the same for "Turkey Day."

Tonight we drop down to the lower 40s for metro areas across El Paso. Hitting near or above the freezing mark in Doña Ana county and out in Hudspeth and Culberson county.

West winds warm us up to the lower 70s for many areas, so get outdoors and enjoy your holiday. Maybe even have your Thanksgiving meal in the backyard to enjoy the comfortable conditions.

Next front arrives on Black Friday cooling us down and kicking up the winds again.