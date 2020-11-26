StormTRACK Weather: Calm night before big changes

Forecast

El Paso, Texas-- I hope you are all enjoying your Thanksgiving afternoon/evening! Things will be quiet and cool tonight, but active weather will make for an interesting "Black Friday."

Tonight we drop down to the 30s and 40s. Mainly clear skies west of the Rio Grande, and partly cloudy east of the river.

Active weather begins tomorrow as a surface, backdoor cold front works it's way into the area. At the same time an upper level system is trying to pass through the region. In other words, expect it to be windy across many areas in the Borderland.

El Paso will see more of an E/SE flow of winds, Gusts reaching 30-35 MPH. Westside of town will see the strongest of those wind gusts.

The sad news is that any possibility of seeing precipitation will stay north in Sierra, Grant, and Otero Counties.