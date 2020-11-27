StormTRACK Weather: Chilly night with much calmer winds

Forecast

El Paso, Texas-- We are still feeling the affects of our backdoor cold front and our upper level low that is passing through the area. Winds will be noticeably calmer tonight than they were earlier today.

The upper low is expected to bring rain and snow to Sierra, Grant, Otero Counties and areas north tonight. Snow accumulations around 1 inch for the Sacramento Mountains, much of that expected to fall overnight. Please keep that in mind if you are traveling.

Temperatures will be noticeably cooler behind the cold front. Many areas will see overnight lows below freezing. Tomorrow's highs in the 50s with an abundant amount of sunshine.

The next backdoor cold front will move in Sunday evening increasing winds between 35 to 40 mph. Overnight lows will likely dip below freezing each night, please remember to protect your people, pets, pipes, and plants.