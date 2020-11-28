StormTRACK Weather: Morning air has a frigid bite to it

Forecast

El Paso, Texas-- A quiet and cooler day is expected on Saturday behind the cold front that moved through the Borderland on Friday evening. Many areas waking up below freezing or just right above the freezing mark.

As we approach winter, it is important to remember to check in on your elderly, make sure your pipes are prepped, bring your pets and plants indoors overnight.

Good news is there is plenty of sunshine in the forecast for your Saturday. Temperatures will be 5 to 10 degrees below average for the season. Winds will be generally from the north between 5 to 10 mph.

Active weather returns tomorrow as our next cold front approaches the area. Winds will crank up with this system Sunday night. Possible rain chances are in the forecast as we begin the month of December.