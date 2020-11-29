ABC-7 First Alert: Gusty winds to cause havoc tonight

Forecast

El Paso, Texas- Highly recommend holding off on decorating for the holidays, as our next cold front is expected to bring in gusty winds beginning around sunset. Western facing slopes of area mountains will see the strongest of these wind gusts.

Wind Advisory in place from 5 P.M. - 5 A.M. for Southern portions of Doña Ana County, West El Paso, Hueco Tanks and Hudspeth County.

I'm forecasting wind gusts at 45-55 MPH.

The western side of the city will be the focus for the strong winds due to downsloping. Which means wind speeds will pick up as they head down the mountains.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Be sure to secure loose outdoor objects. Blowing

dust will also be possible and may impact travel.

Remember to download the ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather app to be "weather aware."