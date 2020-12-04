Another cold start to Saturday

Forecast

We hit 21 degrees this morning; the coldest since 2018. Expect another cold start Saturday with temps bottoming out to 26 with mainly clear skies.

Saturday will have some clouds mixing with sunshine. Should reach a high in the mid and upper 50's. Maybe a small strip of moisture in Hudspeth county and around Sierra Blanca where some light snow or sleet could develop early on. Not much accumulation expected at all.

Sunday looks good with sunshine and a high of 63.