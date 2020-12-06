StormTRACK Weather: Mild temps this afternoon with abundant amount of sunshine

Forecast

El Paso, Texas-- High pressure becomes our best friend for the next several days, meaning we will see plenty of clear skies for the Borderland. Mild afternoon temperatures are in the forecast up until Wednesday.

Winds will be from the west around 5-10 MPH. Temps topping off in the lower 60s for Las Cruces & El Paso this afternoon.

We'll still be dealing with chilly overnight lows at or below the freezing mark. So keep that in mind when you plan your mornings.

Some much needed moisture looks to return to the forecast beginning Wednesday night into Thursday.